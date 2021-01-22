ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 5.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

ARKK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.08. 5,666,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,130. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03.

