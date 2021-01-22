Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edap Tms (EDAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP):
- 1/22/2021 – Edap Tms had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Edap Tms had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Edap Tms was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “
- 1/12/2021 – Edap Tms had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 156,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,620. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 million, a P/E ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.92.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).
Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.