Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edap Tms (EDAP)

1/22/2021 – Edap Tms had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Edap Tms had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Edap Tms was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

1/12/2021 – Edap Tms had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 156,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,620. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 million, a P/E ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

