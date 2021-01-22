Gala (GALA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,112.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $36,112.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

