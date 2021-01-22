PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.00. 7,784,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,216. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.