Exosis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,235.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $14,802.56 and approximately $1,235.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.58 or 0.03762599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00419291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.01332673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00544932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00414948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00266707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022866 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 676,721 coins and its circulating supply is 511,721 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

