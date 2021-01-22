Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $5.29 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and $1.21 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00016326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.