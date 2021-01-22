Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.42. 4,895,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,220. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

