Twele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,856 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,397,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,336,000 after buying an additional 454,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after buying an additional 227,024 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 374,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after buying an additional 152,946 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 118,471 shares during the period.

SCHR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 385,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

