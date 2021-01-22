SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

