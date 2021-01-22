Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after buying an additional 1,188,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 687,593 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 303,618 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 239,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. 672,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

