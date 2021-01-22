Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 34.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 284,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,595. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

