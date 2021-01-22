Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,396,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

