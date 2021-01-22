Sicart Associates LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,653,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,316,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

FNV stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.29. The company had a trading volume of 350,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.