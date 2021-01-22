Sicart Associates LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 6,095,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,605. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

