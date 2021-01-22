Sicart Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.73. 2,344,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,668. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

