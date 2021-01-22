BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 122.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 338,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

COP stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $42.69. 9,125,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,699,011. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

