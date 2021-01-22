Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.91

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $15.67. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 141,902 shares traded.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $347.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.