Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 1,948,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,696,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.40% of Steel Connect worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

