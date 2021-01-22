Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Down 8%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. 11,444,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 11,378,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.10.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
