Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Down 8%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. 11,444,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 11,378,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

