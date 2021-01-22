Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 9.5% Following Insider Selling

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 4,587,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,188,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Specifically, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $690.79 million, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

