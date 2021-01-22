Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.29

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 3824522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Flying Eagle Acquisition by 7,545.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

