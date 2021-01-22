Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.07. 8,400,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,211,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 96,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

