Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.07. 8,400,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,211,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.71.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 96,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.