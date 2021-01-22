Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years.

Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 11,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

