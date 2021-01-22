Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Lowered by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,590 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 114.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 128,142 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 2,839,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.