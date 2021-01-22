Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,532,591,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,954 shares of company stock valued at $164,650,147. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.99. 3,820,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,295. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

