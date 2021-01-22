Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,675 shares during the period. Apache comprises 1.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,270,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.