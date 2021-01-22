Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for 3.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Align Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Align Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Align Technology by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Shares of ALGN traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.08. 681,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.65. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

