McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,134. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

