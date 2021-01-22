McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

