BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,146 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

