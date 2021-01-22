Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.36. 6,519,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 6,135,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

