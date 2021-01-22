McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,607. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

