Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Generation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. 361,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

