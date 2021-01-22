iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,381. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

