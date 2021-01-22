Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.82. 1,977,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,862. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

