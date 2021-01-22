Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 480,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 451,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 125,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

