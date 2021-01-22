Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.56. 5,101,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,892,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 641,712 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

