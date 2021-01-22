Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 515,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 221,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.54). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,818.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 99,686 shares of company stock valued at $346,945. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Creatd

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

