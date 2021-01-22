Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 255,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 289,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

CNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Century Casinos by 91.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 70.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $2,174,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

