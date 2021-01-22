Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $50.71. Approximately 5,234,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,953,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 117.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.