ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Up 5.1%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.36. 184,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 177,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADCT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.14.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.48. As a group, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 945,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

