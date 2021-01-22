Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.43. 306,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 214,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

