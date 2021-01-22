Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 56,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.21. 518,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.13 and its 200 day moving average is $244.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.