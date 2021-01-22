McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $138.19. 227,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

