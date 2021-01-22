Sterling Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 1,148,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 over the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

