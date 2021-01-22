Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $602,000 in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSTG. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,251. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 593,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,814. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $79.68.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.