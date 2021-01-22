PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

PPG stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,777. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

