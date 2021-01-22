Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 631,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.94. 343,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,705. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

