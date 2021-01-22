Swapcoinz Price Tops $0.0749 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $793,728.41 and $265,719.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00276292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038902 BTC.

