Honest Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $723,058.96 and approximately $2,510.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00276292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038902 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

